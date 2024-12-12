Afe Babalola files new petition against Farotimi, wants him barred from practicing law

The Law Firm of Afe Babalola has filed a fresh petition against Lagos-based legal practitioner and rights activist, Dele Farotimi, asking for him to be barred from practicing law for allegedly violating certain provisions of the rules of professional conduct for lawyers.

The 90-page petition dated December 6, 2024, and signed by a partner in the law firm, Ola Faro, was written to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).

The petition is titled “PETITION AGAINST TOMILOLA TITUS FAROTIMI (ALSO KNOWN AS DELE FAROTIMI ESQ), A NIGERIAN LAWYER CALLED TO THE NIGERIAN BAR WITH HIS NAME ON THE ROLL OF LEGAL PRACTITIONERS KEPT BY THE SUPREME COURT FOR VIOLATION OF THE EXTANT RULES OF PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT FOR LEGAL PRACTITIONERS RULES 1, 15(1), 15(2B), 15(3A), 15(3G), 15(3I), 15(3J),26(1), 27(1), 30, 31(1), (2) and (4) OF THE RULES OF PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT 2023 BY BRINGING THE ENTIRE JUDICIARY IN NIGERIA INTO DISREPUTE WITH HIS UNFOUNDED ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION AGAINST EMINENT JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA, JUDGES OF HIGH COURT OF LAGOS STATE, AARE AFE BABALOLA SAN, OLU DARAMOLA SAN, OLA FARO ESQ, AND THE ENTIRE CHAMBERS OF AFE BABALOLA & CO IN HIS BOOK TITLED ‘NIGERIA AND ITS CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM.”

Babalola asked LPDC to strike out Farotimi's name from the roll of legal practitioners in Nigeria following alleged defamatory remarks in his recently published book: 'Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.'

Farotimi is currently cooling his heels in prison pending the determination of his bail application by an Ekiti Magistrate Court following a defamation suit against him by revered legal juggernaut, Aare Afe Babalola.

Meanwhile, Faro, who was also mentioned in the controversial book, stated that he was writing both in his personal capacity “and for and on behalf of the law firm of Afe Babalola & Co.”

He presented a background of the facts of the case and detailed the alleged contraventions of the rules of professional conduct by the respondent, Farotimi.

The petitioners said Farotimi “engaged in conduct which is unbecoming of a legal practitioner by making false accusations against the Supreme Court and the legal profession.”

The petitioners also claimed that Farotimi “Participated in conduct that he believes to be unlawful by bribing judicial officers and having unlawful access to a judicial officer.”

Joined his clients in committing misconduct and breach of law with reference to judicial officers by having unlawful access to a judicial officer.

Gave service to his client which he knows is capable of causing a breach of law and disrespect and corrupting a judicial officer.

Knowingly made false statement of law and facts in respect to a case already decided by the Supreme Court.

Assisted his clients in a conduct that he knows to be illegal and fraudulent.

Knowingly engaged in illegal conduct in the cause of his practice as a legal practitioner.

Treated his fellow lawyers without respect, fairness, consideration and dignity, allowing ill feeling between opposing clients to influence his conduct and demeanour by distorting the facts of a case in the cause of his practice as a legal practitioner.

Failed to observe good faith and fairness in dealing with other lawyers in respect to a case already decided by the Supreme Court.

Conducted himself in a manner that obstructed, delayed and adversely affected the administration of justice by taking steps to frustrate a decision of the Supreme Court for his personal benefit and benefit of his client who lost at the Supreme Court.

Treated the court, particularly the Supreme Court without respect, dignity and honour by using uncouth, unprofessional, undignified and offensive language against the Supreme Court and the justices of the Supreme Court.

Made defamatory statements against judicial officers rather than making a complaint to appropriate authorities.