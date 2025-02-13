Adeleke raises alarm over alleged plot to destabilise Osun

On Thursday, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun raised the alarm of an alleged plot by some people to attack local government secretariats in the state.

In a statement in Osogbo, Malam Olawale Rasheed quoted Adeleke as saying he had received credible reports of the plan to attack leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and top government officials in the state.

According to the governor, the alleged plot is designed to disrupt the forthcoming local government elections, create an atmosphere of chaos, and push for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Adeleke, however, said that anybody apprehended in connection with the alleged plot would face the full wrath of the law.

The governor, who described Osun as one of the country's most peaceful states, decried the reprehensible desperation of some opposition politicians.

“I have issued stern directives to the security agencies to secure the state and apprehend any troublemaker.

“There is no legal basis for any plot to take over the local government system in Osun state.

” Elections to fill the offices of chairmen and councilors are scheduled for Feb. 22.

“Anybody who tests our resolve to sustain law and order in Osun state will have himself to blame.

” As the Chief Security Officer of the state, I am determined to deploy all available machinery of the state to maintain peace and punish troublemakers.

“I also call on citizens and residents of the state to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation.

“The government is on top of the situation.

“We are resolved to keep the state and the streets safe from anti-democratic elements,” he said.

Adeleke also said that no court judgment stopped the forthcoming local government election, adding that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) should stop false narratives and face the election.

The governor further said that the judgment of a Court of Appeal in Akure was about PDP filing of court processes.