2027: Tinubu supporters blast Atiku-led opposition coalition

Supporters of President Bola Tinubu, under the National Coalition for Asiwaju Mandate (NCAM), have strongly criticised the newly formed opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, announced the coalition on March 20, 2025, during a joint press conference with other political leaders.

The coalition, which includes prominent figures like Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Babachir Lawal, and Salihu Lukman, aims to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

However, in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, March 27, NCAM dismissed the alliance as a “gathering of political has-beens” who are driven by personal ambition rather than national interest.

“We want Nigerians to understand that this so-called coalition unveiled by Atiku Abubakar is nothing more than a gathering of politicians seeking relevance,” NCAM’s National President, Isaac Ikpa, said.

“It is a laughable attempt by individuals who have repeatedly failed the Nigerian people to rehabilitate their tarnished reputations.”

NCAM accused the coalition’s key figures, including Atiku, Peter Obi, and El-Rufai, of a history of failed leadership, corruption, and divisive politics.

The group insisted that the opposition leaders were more interested in securing power for personal enrichment rather than improving Nigeria’s future.

“This coalition is doomed to fail because it is built on hypocrisy, deceit, and personal ambition,” Ikpa continued.

“These individuals have no vision, no credibility, and no business dictating Nigeria’s future.”

The Tinubu loyalists urged Nigerians to reject what they described as a “desperate attempt” to derail the progress made under Tinubu’s administration.

They reaffirmed their support for the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, arguing that Tinubu’s leadership has brought excellence, visionary governance, and national development.