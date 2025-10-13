Did Samsung Just Copy Apple’s Cosmic Orange? Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Suggests So

For years, Samsung and Apple have been competing head-to-head in the smartphone market, with every new release sparking comparisons. But this time, it’s not the camera specs or performance causing a stir, it’s the colour. A recent leak suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may arrive in a bold orange shade that resembles Apple’s “Cosmic Orange” finish uncannily. And, of course, tech fans are already asking: Is Samsung copying Apple again, or is orange simply the colour of 2026?

The Leak That Sparked the Debate

The story began when images of Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units surfaced online, showing off what appears to be a striking orange variant. The leak quickly gained traction because the colour looks almost identical to Apple’s recently launched Cosmic Orange iPhone.

Leakers claim these dummy units are being circulated among accessory makers in preparation for Samsung’s big unveiling. While the design itself is still under wraps, the colour finish is what has everyone talking. At first glance, it’s hard not to see the similarities with Apple’s version.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Apple’s Cosmic Orange?

Apple first introduced Cosmic Orange as part of its premium iPhone 17 line-up . The shade was marketed as bold yet sophisticated, a colour that stands out without feeling too loud. Fans described it as stylish, trendy, and a refreshing departure from the usual black, silver, and gold options.

In many ways, Apple has set the tone for colour trends in smartphones. Much like “Midnight Green” or “Deep Purple” in previous years, Cosmic Orange instantly became a talking point, both online and offline. It’s no surprise that Samsung’s alleged decision to introduce a similar colour is stirring comparisons.

Samsung’s History of Borrowing Design Ideas

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Samsung has been accused of mirroring Apple’s choices. From packaging to notches and even UI elements, the two companies have often crossed paths in design. And colours have not been an exception.

When Apple introduced its bold “Product Red” editions, Samsung soon followed suit with similar red finishes on its Galaxy models. In the past, we’ve also seen both brands launch “Midnight Blue” and “Rose Gold” phones, often within months of each other.

So, this new Galaxy S26 Ultra orange leak fits into a long-running narrative, Samsung keeping an eye on Apple’s design decisions and adjusting its own playbook to stay competitive.

Copying or Coincidence?

Now, here’s the real question: is Samsung truly copying Apple’s Cosmic Orange, or are we simply seeing a colour trend catching on across the tech industry?

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon closer examination, the leaked images reveal that Samsung’s orange may have a slightly different finish, more matte than Apple’s glossy approach. The tone also appears warmer, with less metallic shine. Yet, side-by-side, the resemblance is hard to ignore.

On this one, Samsung hasn’t exactly copied Apple’s cosmic orange color because Samsung has always had an orange color. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 also an orange color variant. So the rumour on copying may just be something to stir controversy.

In fashion and technology, colours often follow global trends. Just like Pantone sets the “Colour of the Year,” smartphone brands may be inspired by broader design movements. Still, when two rival giants drop nearly identical shades within a year, accusations of copying are bound to fly.

Why Samsung Might Be Doing This

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung knows that smartphones are no longer judged only by performance. A powerful camera or long-lasting battery is essential, but aesthetics, including colour, play a huge role in how consumers choose devices.

Orange, in particular, has been trending in recent design cycles. It’s bold, eye-catching, and has a youthful, energetic feel. In markets like Nigeria, where users love phones that double as lifestyle accessories, this colour could resonate strongly.

So, Samsung adopting an orange finish for the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be less about copying Apple and more about capturing a style that consumers are already gravitating towards.

How Users Are Reacting to the Leak

On social media, reactions to the leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra orange colour have been mixed. Some users called Samsung shameless for copying Apple, while others have come out to defend Samsung.

ADVERTISEMENT

But beyond the jokes, many Nigerians seem genuinely excited about the possibility of owning an orange phone that looks stylish in photos and pairs well with everyday fashion.

What It Means for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

ADVERTISEMENT

While colour is stealing headlines, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with other notable upgrades. Rumours suggest improvements in camera zoom, AI-powered features, and faster charging. If Samsung manages to combine these upgrades with striking new colours, the S26 Ultra could easily become one of the most talked-about smartphones of 2026.

For Nigerian consumers, who often weigh design alongside durability and performance, the orange finish could make the S26 Ultra feel like more than just another tech upgrade, it could be a statement piece.

How Credible Is the Leak?

Of course, all of this is still based on leaks. While the source behind these dummy unit images has been reliable in the past, nothing is official until Samsung confirms it. Tech leaks have a history of mixing accurate details with clever fakes, so it’s wise to take things with caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, colour leaks are often among the most reliable, since case makers and accessory producers usually get early looks at designs. The chances that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will arrive in orange are pretty strong, even if the exact shade differs slightly.

Coincidence or Copy?

So, did Samsung really copy Apple’s Cosmic Orange, or are we just witnessing a shared design trend in the smartphone world? The truth may lie somewhere in between. Both brands recognize that colour sells, and both are eager to set the pace for what looks fashionable in 2026.

For Nigerian smartphone lovers, what matters most is choice. If Samsung does go ahead with this orange finish, it adds another stylish option to the line-up. And if it happens to resemble Apple’s version? That means buyers can pick their favourite device in the shade that’s fast becoming the year’s signature colour.