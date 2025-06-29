When should you marry? Clear signs you're ready to tie the knot

In Nigeria, it often feels like everyone - from your mother to your church aunt to that random uncle in the village - wants to know when you’re getting married.

The moment you hit your mid-20s, every family gathering starts to feel like a press conference: “When are we wearing aso ebi?”

But beyond the societal pressure and Instagram proposals, how do you really know when you’re ready to take the big step?

Marriage is not just about a glamorous wedding or couple’s photoshoots - it’s a lifelong commitment that demands maturity, patience, and intentionality. But how do you know when it's time to take the step?

Here are some clear signs you’re truly ready to tie the knot.

You Know Yourself

Before you merge your life with someone else’s, you should have a good understanding of who you are. Know your strengths, your weaknesses, and your quirks.

When you love yourself and are comfortable in your own skin, you’re less likely to enter marriage seeking validation or trying to "complete" yourself through another person. The goal here is always to remember you’re a full package already, not a half waiting for a better half.

You’re Ready to Choose Love Daily - Not Just Feel It

I get that one of the first signs you’re in love is those butterflies in your stomach. But the truth is that those butterflies in your stomach won’t pay rent or handle the wahala of NEPA bills. Beyond the emotional highs that come with meeting someone you like, marriage requires daily commitment. It requires you to choose your partner even on days when they annoy you with loud snoring or scatter toothpaste everywhere.

If you understand that love is not just a feeling but a series of choices and sacrifices, you’re on the right track.

You’ve Talked About the Big Topics

Money, kids, faith, and family expectations are not topics to be sorted out later. If you’ve had honest, sometimes awkward conversations about these things and feel confident you’re aligned (or can work through your differences respectfully), it’s a great sign you’re ready.

We understand the need to avoid certain topics when the relationship is just starting. But that in itself is a clear sign you're not ready to take the big step.

You’re Willing to Compromise (But Not Lose Yourself)

Marriage is not for stubborn goats (literally). You should be willing to compromise on many things. I mean, you're no longer two, but one. So, whether it’s choosing whose family to visit for Christmas or how to manage finances, you should learn to agree where needed.

However, readiness also means you know your non-negotiables and won’t abandon your core values just to please your partner. Balance is key.

