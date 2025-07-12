Signs you're the 'backup plan' in your Nigerian situationship

Ah - you're in a relationship? Congratulations! It's really not easy to be in a committed relationship these days when people are not willing to be committed, and “situationship” has become the new relationship status.

But let’s be honest: not every situationship is built on love and pure intentions. Sometimes, you’re not the main character - you’re the “in case of emergency, break glass” option.

The backup plan. But how do you know if you're the beloved or just hanging in the reserves, like a spare generator during NEPA wahala?

Here's a guide that shows some of the signs you're a backup plan in your relationship.

You only get late-night or last-minute calls

Sincerely, you should be a priority. Unfortunately, everything they do suggests that you are an afterthought to them. They rarely plan dates. Instead, you get random “Hey, what are you doing tonight?” messages at 10 pm. That shows they had other plans that flopped, so they turned to their plan B.

They hide you like you're something to be ashamed of

They never post you. They avoid taking pictures with you. In fact, you start feeling like an undercover agent on a secret mission.

They’ll tell you, “I’m private” or “I don’t like people in my business.” Meanwhile, they’re posting their jollof rice plate and new sneakers daily. Well, that's definitely a cue for you to open your eyes.

You've never met their family or friends

If you’re always hearing about “my guys,” “my cousin,” “my family,” but you’ve never seen them even in passing, chances are… you are the backup. The main character usually gets introduced (even if just via FaceTime). You ask yourself why you've been hidden like an exam expo.

They avoid defining “what are we?” like it's a virus

If you're in a relationship where your partner never wants to define your relationship, you're probably dating yourself, or a backup plan at best. If they begin to tell you things like “labels don't matter, let's just vibe,” pack your things and run as fast as your legs can carry.

You become a ghost on special days

Valentine’s Day, Christmas, New Year’s Eve - they magically vanish. They’ll resurface after two days with “I was busy,” or “I was with family.” Meanwhile, your WhatsApp story view list is on fire from all your single friends flexing chocolate and teddy bears.

Your gut feeling is screaming

Deep down, you know. You can sense the red flags waving like political campaign banners. But you convince yourself with lines like “Maybe they’re just busy,” or “Maybe they’re healing.”