How to survive a Nigerian wedding without crying - or overspending

Hey! It's about your wedding day; seriously, it will be your biggest day yet. We know how you've dreamed of this day since you were younger and planned to make it the most memorable one.

But while you're planning all these, have you considered the cost implications and rollercoaster of emotions that they entail?

The vibrant colours, energetic dances, and abundance of food can sometimes become overwhelming, especially for your emotions and wallet. But don't worry—we have you covered.

Here's a guide that can help you navigate the day with joy, and a wallet that's not depleted.

1. Embrace the Cultural Extravaganza

Nigerian weddings are renowned for their lavishness and large guest lists. Due to the communal nature of the celebrations, it's common for the number of attendees to swell beyond initial estimates. It's natural to feel concerned when you think about how it can affect your budget. But the best way to beat this is to accept the possibility of unexpected guests and focus on enjoying the festivities rather than stressing over the crowd.

2. Set a Realistic Budget

The costs of Nigerian weddings can be substantial, often running into millions of naira. But there's no law anywhere forcing all weddings to be the same. Determining what you can comfortably afford to spend on attire, gifts, and other expenses makes sense. And once you've decided what you can spend, stick to it to avoid post-wedding financial strain.

3. Opt for Cost-Effective Attire

While traditional outfits like aso-ebi are beautiful, some can be expensive. You're already spending so much on one or two clothes changes here. We typically recommend renting or purchasing affordable versions of traditional attire. Some vendors offer discounts for group orders, so coordinate with friends when possible.

4. Participate with Joy

Engage in the dances, enjoy the music, and savor the food. Your enthusiastic participation contributes to the celebratory atmosphere. Don't worry about perfecting every dance move; your genuine enjoyment matters most.

5. Manage Your Expectations

Despite meticulous planning, some aspects may not go as expected. Knowing this helps you handle disappointments better. One tip that always works is maintaining a flexible attitude and focusing on the joyous occasion rather than minor hiccups.

6. Be Mindful of Additional Expenses

Beyond attire and gifts, consider other potential costs like transportation and accommodation. If traveling for the wedding, book accommodations early to secure better rates and consider carpooling to reduce transportation expenses.