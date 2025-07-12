Let's be real: Social media has changed a lot about how we see things. These days, romance has become so expensive that you'll be considered unromantic if you're not flying your partner abroad or buying them a customised bag from Zara.

But, well, the economy is saying otherwise. Even though you'd love to give the world to your bae, you can't because you're barely surviving.

Well, here's the good news: you can still make your partner feel special without breaking the bank. You just need to be creative and more thoughtful.

Here are some fun and creative ways to surprise your bae without emptying your bank account.

ALSO READ: How to introduce your Lagos bae to your village aunties without drama

Write a heartfelt handwritten letter

Fun ways to surprise bae without emptying your account

Yes, you read that right. The old-fashioned handwritten letters still work wonders. In a world of annoying social media shorthand, writing a full letter in your handwriting can feel like gold. Tell bae how much they mean to you, share funny memories, and write about your future plans together. Seal it nicely or even drop it at their doorstep.

Trust me, they’ll keep it forever-or at least until the next relationship drama.

Cook their favourite meal

As they say, food is a surprising way to our heart. Well, if you want to get to your bae’s heart, perhaps you should try food. And no, you don't have to be an experienced chef to try this. Even if your cooking skills are still very basic and you make mistakes, the efforts will definitely melt their heart.

You can even spice things up by setting up a cute indoor “restaurant vibe” with candles and well-designed tables. Play cool love music in the background and tell your partner what they mean to you while they enjoy your meal.

Plan a surprise picnic

Fun ways to surprise bae without emptying your account

Here's another option that doesn't require you to spend an arm and a leg. Often, when we talk about picnics, we imagine fancy beaches and expensive gardens. But it doesn't have to be so. Even your backyard or a small corner in your compound can work. But if you can, I recommend going somewhere away from your home (maybe a garden or park). Pack snacks, drinks, and fruits. Bring a mat, perhaps a speaker for vibes, and you’re good to go. This is also a great chance to snap some sweet Instagram pictures.

Organise a movie night at home

Instead of burning cash at the cinema (and spending half your money on popcorn), create a cozy movie theatre at home. Download or stream their favorite movies, grab some snacks, and set the mood with pillows and blankets. You can even take things a notch higher by making it a themed night. Trust me, they'll not forget the experience in a hurry.

Fun ways to surprise bae without emptying your account

Record a cute video message

Record a short video telling them how special they are, share funny inside jokes, or compile clips from your favorite moments together.

Send it to them unexpectedly, or play it for them when they come over. It might make them laugh, cry, or both - but either way, they’ll feel loved.

Conclusion