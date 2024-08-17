Is Netflix's Too Hot to Handle Getting a Season 2?

Like its predecessor, Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle asks the age-old question of whether conventionally attractive reality TV contestants are capable of forming deep connections not based on physical attractiveness. On Too Hot to Handle, a bunch of singles arrive at a tropical resort ready to bone for four weeks straightonly to learn that $100,000 is on the line, and the pot will diminish if they engage in any form of sexual activity. Cue the sexual frustration as hot people canoodle in hot tubs and try to not to kiss each other .

Challenging for them...but entertaining for us! Which brings us to the question on everyone's mind:

Is Too Hot to Handle getting a season 2?

Unfortunately, it's too early to say. Netflix hasn't announced whether Too Hot to Handle will be returning for another season. Here's hoping it follows in the footsteps of Love Is Blind, which was recently renewed for another two seasons .