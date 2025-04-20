This Easter, let KFC Nigeria feed your soul – Unwrap juiciest chicken, burgers & fries combo deals made for sharing!

As you prepare to celebrate Easter with your loved ones, KFC Nigeria has a delightful surprise in store for you. The beloved fast-food chain is continuing its 'Everyday Value' Menu, offering an array of affordable meal options that cater to every budget.

This Easter, you can savor KFC's signature Hot & Crispy chicken without straining your wallet. With three convenient price points ranging from N2,700 to N3,700, you'll find the perfect combo to satisfy your cravings.

The 'Everyday Value' Menu offers three budget-friendly options, priced at N2,700, N3,200, and N3,700, allowing you to indulge without breaking the bank. Each combo includes KFC's mouthwatering chicken paired with refreshing drinks like Pepsi, creating the perfect balance of flavors.

No KFC experience is complete without the family meals that come in different sizes to cater to various needs. They include Family Meal 1 (serves 3), Family Meal 2 (serves 4), and Family Meal 3 (serves 6), offering a variety of chicken, sides, and drinks.

Family Meal 1: 6pcs Chicken, 2 Regular Yam Fries, 2 Regular Spicy Rice, and 2 Free Pepsi – Just the right size for smaller families.

Family Meal 2: 8pcs Chicken, 2 Regular Yam Fries, 2 Regular Spicy Rice, and 2 Free Pepsi – A festive treat for a family that loves variety.

Family Meal 3: 12pcs Chicken, 2 Regular Yam Fries, 2 Regular Spicy Rice, and 2 Free Pepsi – For the ultimate family bonding session.

It is the perfect centerpiece for your holiday gathering, allowing you to share the joy of KFC's signature taste with your loved ones. The variety of sizes ensures you can cater to intimate family dinners or larger celebrations with equal ease.

Visit www.instagram.com/officialkfcnigeria to discover how KFC Nigeria is making it easier than ever for you to enjoy high-quality, delicious meals during this special holiday season.

