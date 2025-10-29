Halloween is just around the corner, and as expected, some people have been planning their costumes since the start of October. This is the one week we all get to show our creepiest, funniest, or most creative sides, and the options are endless.

From pop culture moments to iconic film characters and music video looks, costume inspiration is practically limitless. If you’ve not had the chance to plan anything (or you’re just now remembering it’s Halloween week), don’t panic. You can still put together something quick, clever, and compliment-worthy using things you probably already have in your wardrobe. Here are 12 last-minute Halloween costumes that’ll make it look like you spent weeks preparing.

1. A Classic Witch

You can never go wrong with the timeless Halloween witch costume. All you need is a black dress (long or short) and a witchy pointy hat. To take the look up a notch, you can use makeup to completely get the witchy look by wearing dark lipstick (either black, dark purple, or wine) and a winged eyeliner, and smoky eyes.

You can also carry a standing broom (or even a mop if you’re improvising) for a full-on “cartoon witch” aesthetic. If you want to go gothic-glam, throw on some lace gloves or a cape and call it a night.

2. A Vampire

Vampire costumes never go out of style, and they’re ridiculously easy to pull off. A black outfit, slicked-back hair, corset (optional), red lipstick, and a bit of fake blood on the corners of your mouth are all you need.

You can also wear a black coat or cape for drama, and you get bonus points if you wear red contact lenses or carry around a fake goblet of “blood” (a.k.a. red juice).

3. A Nurse

If you already own a nurse costume, or even just a white dress or scrubs, you’re halfway there. You can go the spooky route with fake blood and smudged makeup, or keep it fun with a clean, polished nurse look.

Wear a stethoscope around your neck, gloves, or even a DIY red cross badge for the finishing touch.

4. Kim Possible

If you grew up watching Disney Channel in the 2000s, then Kim Possible was probably your first introduction to a girl boss in cargo trousers. She’s confident, cool, and her outfit is one of the easiest to recreate from your own wardrobe.

All you need is a black crop top or turtleneck, green cargo trousers, and a brown belt (bonus points if you add a pouch or two). You can also wear a pair of black gloves and combat boots or sneakers, and you’re good to go. If you have red or auburn hair, you’re halfway there already, but if not, a red wig or hair dye spray will do the trick.

If you don’t have green cargo pants, you can still dress up as a spy. All you need is an all black outfit (preferably a onesie or crop top and pants), dark sunglasses, black gloves, boots or heels. You can also add a prop like a toy gun, earpiece, or even a fake “Mission File” folder to complete the undercover agent vibe.

5. Mary from Sinners/Carrie from Carrie

These are two horror icons that share one unforgettable look: a blood-soaked dress. Carrie, from Stephen King’s Carrie (1976), is the telekinetic high school girl who gets drenched in pig’s blood at prom and takes revenge in the most terrifying way possible.

To recreate her look, wear a silky dress (preferably pink or white), a tiara, and a sash that says “Prom Queen.” Sprinkle fake blood on your dress, arms, and hair.

Mary, from Sinners (2025), has a similarly haunting aesthetic as her character is a woman (who later turns into a vampire) in a silk slip dress with blood stains.

6. Betty Boop

For a cute, retro-inspired costume, dress up as the classic cartoon bombshell Betty Boop. You’ll need a red mini dress, red heels, hoop earrings, and that signature curly bob (or a wig).

As for makeup, some long lashes and bright red lipstick to nail her signature 1930s pin-up style will do the trick. If you can pull off her famous “boop-oop-a-doop” expression, even better.

7. Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill

If you love cult-classic films, Gogo from Kill Bill: Volume 1 is an iconic costume choice. You’ll need a white shirt, pleated mini skirt, knee-high socks, and a navy blazer…. basically a schoolgirl outfit.

You’ll style your hair in a neat fringe, add some fake blood around your mouth or cheek, and carry a prop weapon (a chain or toy mace if you have one).

Costume Ideas for the Guys

1. Men in Black

Mysterious and effortlessly cool, Men in Black is one of the easiest looks to recreate. All you need is a black suit, a white shirt, a black tie, a pair of dark sunglasses, and a wristwatch. To make the look feel more put together, you can get a toy gun and a fake Men in Black ID card as an alien response agent. You also get bonus points if you carry a toy pen to mimic their memory eraser.

Walk with that agent's confidence, speak into your wrist like you’re on a mission, and you’ll instantly look like you just stepped out of a secret government agency.

2. A Pirate

If you’ve got a loose white shirt, dark trousers, and boots, you’ve basically nailed the pirate look. Complete the look with a scarf or bandana, some chunky accessories (chains, rings), and maybe an eyeliner smudge to give yourself some Jack Sparrow energy.

You can even carry a toy sword or bottle of “rum” (wink wink). Pirates are meant to look messy, so you can’t go wrong because the more rugged you look, the better.

3. Superman (The Clark Kent Version)

This is one of the smartest last-minute ideas ever. You don’t even need a full costume; all you need is a Superman T-shirt under a shirt and a tie.

Leave your shirt slightly unbuttoned, and maybe add a pair of glasses if you have them. People love a clever costume, and this one always gets compliments.

4. Smoke and Stack Twins from Sinners

If you want a Halloween costume that’s full of '90s swagger, the Smoke and Stack twins from Sinners are the perfect inspiration. Played by Michael B. Jordan, these twin characters are stylish men who look like they’ve just stepped out of a vintage magazine, but with a dangerous edge.

The film is set in 1990s Mississippi, and the twins’ style reflects that era’s Southern dandy aesthetic. They wear three-piece suits, ties, pocket squares, and felt hats all through most of the film. To recreate their look, wear a vintage-style suit in brown, grey, or deep navy. Then, add a crisp white shirt, polished dress shoes, and that all-important hat. If you want to drive the point home, get yourself a matching partner dressed the same because the twins always move in sync.

5. Patrick Bateman from American Psycho

If you love pop culture references, you can dress up as the psychopathic Patrick Bateman from American Psycho. All you need is a slick suit, a clear raincoat (optional but iconic), and fake blood splattered across your shirt and face.

