Nigeria–Sweden Business Forum Seeks To Strengthen Ties Between Nations

The Nigeria–Sweden Business Forum brought together over 130 business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts from Sweden and Nigeria.

From strategic discussions on financing and development cooperation to sector-focused breakout sessions and high-level engagements, the Forum marked a key milestone in strengthening the partnership between Sweden and Nigeria – one built on shared values and a commitment to working and innovating together.

The Nigeria–Sweden Business Forum featured three focused breakout sessions:

“Innovation and impact Investment” “Sustainable Urban Transport Powered by Renewable Energy” “Bridging Industry & Academia for Digital Entrepreneurship and Education Exchange”.

A key outcome of the Forum was the signing of nine MoUs and contracts by four Swedish organisations, advancing partnerships in sustainable transport, digital education, mobile connectivity, and innovation.

Scania West Africa confirmed the sale of 2,000 biogas-powered buses to Lagos in Nigeria.

Epicenter Stockholm and 21st Century Technologies Limited signed an agreement of co-creation and open innovation, with focus on driving innovation.

Swedfund International and the Nigerian Communications Commission signed an MoU to support the expansion of secure and inclusive mobile access across Nigeria.

Global Wissen Consult signed 6 MoUs for the implementation of a Digital Entrepreneurship and Skills Program with key representatives from Nigeria’s academic sector, including the National Universities Commission (NUC), Commissioners of Higher Education from Lagos, Oyo and Delta States, and Vice Chancellors from Babcock University, University of Ibadan, Trinity University, and First Technical University, Oyo State.

Business Sweden coordinated the visit in collaboration with Team Sweden partners, supporting Swedish companies to explore new opportunities and forge long-term, impactful partnerships.

Opening of the Business Sweden’s Trade office and Fashion Show.

Another landmark event was the opening of the Business Sweden’s Trade office and Fashion Show on April 8, 2025.

The evening featured welcome remarks by Mr. Jan Larsson , President & CEO of Business Sweden, and Mr. Andreas Carlson , Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure and Housing.

A symbolic ceremony by Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Honourable Abubakar Atiku Bagudu , Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Nigeria, officially launched Business Sweden - the Swedish Trade Office - to strengthen Sweden’s presence in Nigeria.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Nigeria Ms. Annika Hahn-Englund introduced the vibrant Nigeria–Sweden Fashion Show curated by Lagos Fashion Week . The showcase featured Swedish designers Selam Fessahaye and Maxjenny Forslund , alongside Nigerian designers Emmy Kasbit and Lisa Folawiyo , celebrating creativity and cross-cultural collaboration. Made possible by the Swedish Institute.