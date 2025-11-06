Here's What Really Went Down at AFRIFF’s Japan Day

We’d spent the previous day talking about fashion and filmmaking, how Nigerian designers, stylists, and directors could work together to tell stories that look like us. The next morning, the conversation shifted continents.



It was “Japan Day” at the 14th African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), and the room at Filmhouse Twin Waters felt quietly electric.

The event, hosted under the AFRIFF Film & Content Market (AFCM), brought together key figures from both sides: Jean Fall, Head of Production at AFRIFF Film & Content Market; Themba Sibeko, AFCM’s Market Head; Masakazu Takahashi, General Manager of the Japan Foundation; and Hideo Suzuki, the Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria.