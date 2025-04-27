Improve your eyesight with these simple habits

Our eyes are a treasure. They're a vital part of how we experience the world. So it's not surprising that we're often urged to prioritize protecting them. But how can we protect these sensitive parts of the body?

By adopting a few simple yet effective habits, you can maintain healthy eyes, reduce the risk of vision loss, and preserve your sight well into your later years.

Here, let's look at important lifestyle changes that can safeguard your eyes while ensuring improved eyesight now and in your latter years.

Eat a healthy diet

You didn't expect us to start from anything else, did you? Good diet means good health and that extends to the eyes. So if you want improved eyesight, work on your eating habits. Essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, zinc, and selenium, along with carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin, helps to prevent age- related eye issues.

Quit smoking

You've heard so many times that smoking has many negative effects. However, one effect that's seldom talked about is bad eyesight. Smoking has such a negative impact on eye health that experts often warn middle-aged people to stop smoking to prevent age-related issues like glaucoma, cataracts, dry-eye syndrome, etc.

Besides, cigarettes typically have a toxic substance that can cause inflammation and restrict the flow of blood to the eyes.

Reduce screen time

You've heard it before - prolonged screen time can damage your eyes. It typically causes eye issues like strain, dryness, and weariness. So opticians typically recommend limiting screen time as much as possible. However, if you can't reduce screen time, then you should buy and use an anti blue light glass to mitigate the impact of blue light.

Stay hydrated

Never underestimate the importance of hydration. Dehydration can cause irritability, dry eyes, and exhaustion. So you must keep the eyes hydrated and there's no better way to do this than drinking plenty water and other liquids throughout the day. Also prioritize foods with high water content like watermelon, cucumbers, celery, etc to keep your eyes hydrated.

Blink More

ALSO READ: 7 ways you can naturally improve your eyesight

When you're focused on screens, you blink less - which leads to dry, irritated eyes.

Make a conscious effort to blink fully and often, especially when working or binge-watching. The best way to think of it is as a spa treatment for your eyes. Every time you blink, you're giving your eyes the treat it needs to stay strong and refreshed.

Wear Sunglasses (Even When It's Not Fashion Week)

The Nigerian sun isn’t just hot - it's harsh on your eyes too. Exposure to UV rays increases the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

So we recommend investing in good-quality sunglasses that block 99%–100% of UVA and UVB rays. It give you the fly look, while protecting your eyes from the damage that this sunny season can do to it.