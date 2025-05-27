2027: Is Tinubu's endorsement driven by fear? Orji Kalu reacts

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) has dismissed suggestions that the early endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and allied groups was due to apprehension over opposition coalitions.

Speaking with journalists at the National Assembly, the former Abia State Governor said the APC is not intimidated, stating, “We are a ruling party. We are passionate about Nigeria. We love Nigeria... there’s nothing like fear.”

Kalu emphasised that the opposition’s role is to criticise, but maintained that the APC remains focused on governance.

“If the opposition don’t criticise us for the endorsements, who would they criticise? That is their job. Our job is to do our work, and we’re doing it well,” he said.

Defending President Tinubu’s controversial 2027 visit to the Vatican, Kalu explained that the President was personally invited by the Pope, whom he had previously met in Chicago.

“He could not disobey the Pope. About 1.8 billion Catholics, including me, would appreciate him for that obedience,” Kalu noted.

On economic reforms, Kalu credited Tinubu for taking tough but necessary steps, including ending fuel subsidies and merging exchange rates.

“Nigerians are suffering now because we were used to cheap money. But it will pay off. The results will trickle down in two to three years,” he said.

Kalu also expressed optimism about the 2027 elections and reiterated the Southeast's backing of Tinubu.

“We endorsed him weeks ago, before anyone else,” he said.