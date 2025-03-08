Weekend Getaway Guide: Exploring Abuja on a budget

Let's be sincere: Abuja has a reputation for being a very expensive location. But that's not to say you can't enjoy the city's serenity on a budget.

While Abuja is known as a vibrant and bustling metropolis that offers a beautiful blend of history, culture, and modernity. It can also cost an arm to explore the beauty of this city.

But don't worry - you don't have to be rich to enjoy your stay in Abuja. In fact, there's so much to enjoy on a budget, from the city's impressive architecture, lush greenery, and friendly atmosphere.

Below, let's review some beautiful things you can do in Abuja on a budget.

Paintballing at Central Park (₦15,000 per person)

If you're a fan of thrilling team-based activities, you surely should try paintballing at Central Park in Abuja. Although not so expensive to get in, this environment still speaks to class.

It's even more exciting that you can visit alone or with a group of friends. Gather a friend, split them into groups and immerse yourself into this adrenaline-pumping activity in a serene environment.

Bowling at Trukadero (₦ 7,000 per person)

Here's yet another thrilling activity that you can try alone or with friends. Based on how popular bowling is in the high end areas of Abuja, you'd think it'll cost an arm to enjoy.

It truly costs a lot, but we managed to find a serene bowling centre that's affordable, yet thrilling.

Bowling is an excellent way to spend time with the people you value, and Trukadero by City Bowling centre offers you the right environment for it.

Visit the National Mosque (Free)

If you're a religious person, you'd definitely want to see the National Mosque located at Independence Avenue, Central Business District.

Firstly, it's an iconic structure that stands as a testament to Nigeria's Islamic heritage. The impressive golden dome it features, alongside its expansive courtyard makes it one of the must-visit locations in the country's capital.

While here, you can take your time to admire the architectural grandeur of this religious landmark, while learning about its cultural and religious significance.

Let's not forget to mention that it's open to everybody, irrespective of faith or belief.

Shop at Jabi Lake Mall

Have you truly been to Abuja if you've never visited this premier shopping destination in Abuja?

I mean, there's a reason it's the first recommendation when you ask most people for a place that sells almost everything. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the famous Jabi Lake, this mall offers a comprehensive shopping experience.

But that's not all. You can always stop your shopping halfway to catch a movie, enjoy incredible dining options, or engage in your favourite leisure activity. It's also a perfect location to create contents or relax before the beginning of a new work week.

Tour the Thought Pyramid Art Centre (free entry)

Located at the heart of Wuse II is a gigantic hub for contemporary exhibition. It you're a lover of art and want to see beautiful art expressions from Nigerian and international artists, you definitely want to come here.

Visitors are always treated to diverse exhibitions from the numerous artists that often come here.