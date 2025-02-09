PHOTOS: Chef Dammy begins professional culinary training; Nigerians react

Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate Chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, as she officially begins her professional culinary training at the Hospitality Business School in Lagos.

Chef Dammy, who gained national attention for her cook-a-thon attempt in June 2023, is now studying for a Professional Culinary Art Chef diploma on a full scholarship. The school, owned by Horecabb Mentors, confirmed her enrollment.

On Saturday, Chef Dammy shared her excitement on Instagram with a picture of herself in her new school uniform. “My first time in school uniform as a proper pro. Chef in the making,” she wrote.

“I ran back into the hostel to go and blush. Being my first time in the school uniform, when I stepped out of the hostel, I started hearing, ‘Chef Dammy, you’re finally wearing the uniform, so fine!’ So I ran back inside, took selfies, and started blushing again,” she added, recounting her initial shyness and the warm reception she received.

She further expressed her gratitude to Nigerian food entrepreneur Oluwatobi Fletcher, popularly called Ofadaboy; the group CEO of Horecabb Mentors, Dr. Mekwuye Eric and the Ekiti State Government for their support and for making her enrolment possible.

“A big thank you to Ofadaboy and the CEO hbshotelschool_lagos for making this a reality. A big thank you to my darling lawyer; she’s just too amazing.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and Her Excellency, Dr. Yemi Oyebanji, for their unwavering support thus far,” she wrote.

“A big thank you to all my anonymous supporters and to everyone still following and rooting for me! A big shoutout to everyone who made my week fun, my school mother #ekiskitchen_foods, and everyone at HBS,” she added.

The scholarship is said to be a collaborative effort between HBS, Ofadaboy, and the Ekiti State Government, with support from its First Lady, Yemi Oyebanji.

Mekwuye initially announced the scholarship in December 2024 at the Ofada Rice Day Festival.

He later confirmed in January that Chef Dammy would also receive five additional free courses through the HBSLagosScholarship “to make her a complete and well-rounded chef.”

Reacting to the news, many Nigerians praised her dedication and perseverance.

“Congratulations, Chef Dammy! Your hard work is paying off. Wishing you success on this journey!” one user wrote.

Another commented, “This is just the beginning! Wishing you all the best as you level up in the culinary world!”

Many others encouraged her to stay focused and continue making Nigeria proud.