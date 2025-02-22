Navigating Nigerian employment market - 5 useful tips to land your dream job

Every year, Nigerian tertiary institutions produce thousands of graduates across different fields, making the employment market as competitive as it can be.

Thanks to this trend and the shortage of available jobs, most people now believe they must have a rich uncle somewhere to be able to land their dream jobs.

But that's not always the case. You can stay ahead of the competition without the financial capability or connection to bribe anybody. You just need

Conduct proper research to understand the dynamics of the job market

The Nigerian industrial sector is very diverse, with different companies catering for different needs. For starters, you'd want to identify what's trendy and what's not. Which industries offer more opportunities? Delve into the expected salary range for each job.

The goal here is to find roles that suit your personal development needs. Remember that the availability of most jobs will be affected by your location. So, tailor each of these research to your preferred location.

Leverage the power of networking

Networking is such an underrated ladder for climbing career success. Don't pass on the opportunity to attend seminars and workshops. Many people connect with professionals in their desired fields. You never can tell who's looking for a worker like you.

Social media is another important networking tool you shouldn't ignore; be active and add your voice to trending issues. A potential employer may like you because of your view on a political or economic issue.

Polish your professional presentation

You never can tell when you'll be called upon for an exam or interview. So you'll want to always stay as ready as possible. Your LinkedIn profile and résumé are probably the first tools that will tell an employer about you.

You want to give them the best first impression, and that's why you must polish these tools to show the best levels of professionalism.

Take CV enhancement courses if possible. The goal is to show potential employers that you have everything they want.

Master the art of interviews

As long as you keep applying to roles and submitting cover letters, you'll be invited for interviews.

The worst thing that can happen to you is to show up to an interview unprepared because it's the gateway through which you can showcase your talents to potential employers. We recommend that you prepare well for your interview.

Research common interview questions and their best answers. Some people even go as far as taking courses on how to pass interviews in different niches.

Again, don't forget to dress smartly on the day of the interview and show confidence without being overly assertive.

Leverage job boards and collaborate with professional recruiters

Platforms like Jobberman and MyJobHob have become major places to find job openings nationwide. Don't joke with these platforms.

Learn to customise your search to filter positions based on industry, location, and job level. Recruitment agencies are also a valuable option to try. Most of them understand the job market, so they know how to match your skills with relevant opportunities.