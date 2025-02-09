8 money habits you should kick to the curb - You won’t believe #5!

Many Nigerians struggle to save, and it's totally understandable. But whatever excuse you have is not worth it if you really want to become wealthy.

So what should you do? Save! An excellent way to begin saving is by recognizing all the bad money habits you've had over the years and committing to a plan to ditch them forever.

Here are 8 of the most common bad money habits you should leave behind if you truly desire financial freedom this year.

ALSO READ: 5 bad financial habits you need to stop to get out of debt

Not having specific financial goals for the year/month.

Overspending on nonessentials like frequent impulse shopping, designer wear, etc.

Taking loans and debts you can do without and let them accumulate until they begin to eat deeply into your earnings.

Not having a budget

Attending to all other expenses before thinking of savings from your paycheck

Not setting aside any part of your paycheck for emergency funding.

Relying on cash advances to sort unplanned expenditures

Not creating a budget or sticking to the one you created.

So that's it! This article is about identifying bad money habits and making a conscious effort to overcome them.

We understand how embarrassing it can be to admit you have a bad money habit. But you're not alone.

Everyone starts from somewhere, and taking steps to learn what you're doing wrong sends you in the right direction.