5 high paying jobs that will make you forget about your Japa dream

With the Japa trend nearing a climax, you'd be surprised how many people are moving simply because they're searching for greener pastures.

But what if we told you that Nigeria is a green pasture, too? You probably don't know because you've not looked at this country's many open opportunities.

Don't worry; we'll take it upon ourselves today to show you all the numerous opportunities to make big money in our fatherland.

By the time we finish, you'll probably give up your dream of travelling, especially if you plan to move to a tier-B country.

Below are high-paying, in-demand jobs in Nigeria.

Petroleum engineering

Crude oil is easily one of Nigeria's biggest export commodities. The massive export economy that this sector offers makes it an investment hub. Of course, you know that more investments mean more opportunities.

This is why you'll even see foreign petroleum engineers moving to Nigeria to work in this sector. On average, petroleum engineers earn about 6 million naira annually.

Medicine and surgery

Healthcare services are one of the highest-paying jobs in Nigeria. They're also regularly on-demand throughout the country. With an average annual salary of close to 12 million naira, you know that you can live comfortably in any high-end city around the country.

Software development

The tech industry is here to stay, and it is taking the world by storm. Computers are everywhere today, and software developers are in high demand, especially in organisations and companies. As a skilled professional, you'll be required to develop mobile apps and computer programs that will keep an organisation's operating system running.

You're sure to earn a very competitive salary, plus most of your work is remote, so you'll have the time to do other things.

Banking

Banking and financial institutions play an important role in keeping the country's economy afloat. Because of this, people who work in these institutions know the importance of their role.

Their employers do, too, so they're ready to offer enough rewards to keep their professionals from cross-carpeting or leaving the country. The average banker earns around 6 million naira annually.

Aeronautical engineer

Professionals in this sector are responsible for designing, building, and maintaining aircraft. Theirs is definitely a skill that can't be overlooked.

There are also very few people in this industry compared to most other industries. So, developing a career in this sector will definitely put you among the top earners in the country.