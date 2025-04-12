How to slay in an owambe with your Ankara fit

It's Easter week, and as expected, there'll be plenty of parties to attend this weekend. Perhaps a family member, friend, or colleague has a wedding party billed for this week, and you're wondering what to wear.

Ankara fabric is your ticket to show-stopping style. It's really not surprising that this fabric has become the go-to choice for fashion-conscious party-goers. But with so many styling options available, you could be stuck choosing the perfect one for your occasion.

Don't worry—we've got you covered. Today's article will explore seven beautiful Ankara styles guaranteed to stand out in any Owambe. Let's get right into it.

Iro and Buba

Here's a classic that has existed since time immemorial, and guess what, it never goes out of style! What's fascinating about the iro (wrapper) and buba (blouse) is that you can style them any way you want to. Just pair a bold Ankara print with a matching gele (headtie) to give the classic Nigerian style. Add a jewelry piece or two to accessorise and you'll be ready.

Off-shoulder maxi dress

Looking to bring elegance to your Owambe style? You should definitely try an off-shoulder maxi dress. Beyond being stylish, it's also super comfortable, allowing you to move around and dance when you want to. Ankara fabrics with flowing patterns are perfect for this style. Pair with statement earrings to upgrade your look.

Wrap dress

This style of dress typically looks flattering on everyone. Now imagine how it'll look with an Ankara fabric—showstopping! Add a high-low hemline to your Ankara wrap dress to give it a modern twist. Accessorize with gold jewelry to get heads turning when you step in.

Ankara kaftan

Ankara kaftans recently entered the Nigerian fashion world, and it looks like we've embraced them with all our might. They're the perfect option for you if you want to prioritize comfort without sacrificing style. They're even great for hot weather and can be styled anyway. Pair them with a sandal and jewelry for a statement look that'll get people talking.

Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are beautiful fashion pieces that everybody wants to own. Now imagine the statement you'll make by sewing your jumpsuit with an Ankara. They're always classy and easy to wear. Choose a jumpsuit style with wide legs to bring uniqueness to your style. Wear with a killer heel and statement jewelry to stand out in any crowd.

Maxi skirt and crop top

If you'd love to mix traditional and modern styles, we recommend pairing a full Ankara maxi skirt with a crop top. It's such a beautiful way to stay classy while showing off a bit of your beautiful skin. You can be creative with your style and add anything to customize your look.