Race to Glory: Athletics Stars Shine as Africa Military Games Near Grand Finale

The ongoing Africa Military Games 2024 in Abuja has transformed Nigeria’s capital into a vibrant hub of military sportsmanship, showcasing the continent's athletic prowess and unity.

With over 2,000 athletes from 40 nations participating in 19 sporting events, athletics have taken centre stage, offering thrilling competitions and record-breaking performances as we approach the grand closing ceremony on November 30.

The athletics competitions, held at the iconic MKO Abiola International Stadium, have featured an array of events, including sprints, middle- and long-distance races, relays, hurdles, and field events like long jump, triple jump, shot put, and javelin throw.

Sprints and Relays:

The 100m and 200m dash events have been fiercely contested, with Nigerian and Kenyan athletes emerging as top contenders. The 4x100m relays have seen a blend of strategy and speed, with South African teams displaying seamless baton exchanges that have thrilled spectators.

Middle- and Long-Distance Races:

Ethiopia and Kenya, known for their dominance in distance running, have continued to shine in the 5,000m and 10,000m races. Ethiopian runners have particularly stood out, setting the pace in men’s and women’s categories.



The half-marathon, held along Abuja’s scenic routes, highlighted endurance and determination, with several runners achieving personal bests.

Field Events:

In the long jump, Nigerian and Moroccan athletes have shown exceptional talent, with leaps close to continental records.



The javelin throw saw Cameroonian athletes making impressive strides, underlining the growing competitiveness in field events.

Hurdles:

The 400m hurdles have witnessed intense rivalries, with military athletes displaying remarkable agility and stamina. Tunisia and Ghana have been strong contenders in this category.

The games have been a platform for camaraderie and cultural exchange, fostering military diplomacy through sport.

Off the track, cultural displays and entertainment have added a festive touch to the games, celebrating African diversity.

As the games head into the final stretch:

Expect thrilling finals in the men’s and women’s 100m, 200m, and relay events.

The decathlon and heptathlon events will crown the continent’s most versatile athletes. The closing ceremony on November 30 promises to be a spectacle, with military parades, cultural performances, and the crowning of overall champions.



This edition of the African Military Games not only reiterates the power of sports to unite but also enhances Nigeria's reputation as a premier host for international competitions.

Beyond medals, the games have created a lasting legacy of friendship and excellence among Africa’s military athletes.

As we count down to the closing ceremony, all eyes remain on the athletes who continue to push boundaries, embodying the spirit of resilience and sportsmanship that defines this prestigious event.​

