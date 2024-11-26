Celebrating Connection and Team Spirit at Hyde Energy’s Hydelympics

Lagos, Nigeria – 23rd November 2024: Hyde Energy celebrated its annual Hydelympics Energy Family Fun Day at Fun Factory, Lekki, bringing together employees, their families, and industry partners for a vibrant day of sports, camaraderie, and connection. The event showcased Hyde Energy’s dedication to its people and highlighted its commitment to promoting a healthy work-life balance.

A highlight of the day was the thrilling football match, where Hyde Energy competed against industry peers, including Sahara, Matrix, and last year’s champions, Eterna. In an exhilarating game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Hyde Energy emerged victorious, claiming the champion’s title for this year.

In addition to the football match, the Hydelympics featured a variety of activities, such as relay races, tug-of-war, and obstacle courses, all designed to encourage collaboration and friendly competition. Whether participating in the energetic games or cheering enthusiastically from the sidelines, children and adults alike found themselves fully immersed in the fun.

The event provided a unique opportunity for employees and industry partners to connect beyond the office, strengthening bonds in a relaxed and informal atmosphere. This shared experience emphasized teamwork and reinforced the importance of balancing professional and personal well-being.

“As a company, we believe that strong teams are built not just in the office but through shared experiences that foster trust and camaraderie,” said Adewunmi Alphonso, Head, HR & Admin. “Hydelympics is a testament to our commitment to our people, their families, and the values thatdrive us as an organization.”