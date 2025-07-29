When the South Roared: Hennessy Turns Up the Heat in Port Harcourt with a Night to Remember

Port Harcourt came alive on Saturday, July 19th, as Hennessy Artistry - The Reboot landed in the city for what quickly became the most unforgettable night of 2025 so far. Held at the EUI Event Centre, the energy was electric from the very start. This wasn’t just another event, it was a full-blown cultural moment that blended music, art, expression, and celebration in only the way Hennessy can.

As guests poured in, they were transported into a world where creativity met culture at every corner. The venue was completely reimagined into a multi-sensory playground, featuring five dynamic zones that brought the essence of the Hennessy lifestyle to life. From the dazzling Grillz Station adding sparkle to smiles, to the interactive photo booth capturing unforgettable memories, every detail was curated for impact.

Guests got hands-on with the cocktail-making experience, deepening their connection to the brand’s storied heritage. The merch customization booth let attendees leave with personalized style statements, but it was the mural wall that stole the spotlight — an explosion of color, character, and pure Port Harcourt pride. Each brushstroke told a story, echoing the city’s unapologetic creativity and flair. One thing was certain: Port Harcourt doesn’t just attend, they show up and show out, boldly and brilliantly.

And then the night exploded with sound. DJs General and Kaydee lit up the decks with back-to-back bangers, while the electrifying Jimmie Akinsola kept the crowd hyped and hungry for more. The energy was already sky-high when Port Harcourt’s very own Duncan Mighty hit the stage and the reaction? Thunderous. A true hometown hero’s welcome that sent chills down your spine. Just when it seemed the night couldn’t get any better, street-hop sensation Zlatan stormed the stage, delivering hit after hit with unmatched energy, turning the venue into a sea of movement and adrenaline. It was more than a show — it was Port Harcourt magic in its purest form.

Throughout the night, several lucky guests were celebrated on stage with special prizes, and in true Hennessy fashion, each winner walked away with a bottle of Hennessy V.S, a bold nod to the brand’s heritage of excellence and celebration.

Hennessy Artistry has evolved beyond its original musical focus, reinventing itself as "The Reboot" and becoming a celebration of the culture, talent, and energy that defines the Nigerian spirit. Bringing it to Port Harcourt was about creating a space where people could connect, express, and vibe with the brand in unforgettable ways.

And it was unforgettable. Every corner was charged with excitement. You could feel it in the air and see it on the streets of social media, where post after post captured the night’s fire. It was clear that Port Harcourt had a night to remember and it was all thanks to the brand that continues to set the standard.

Hennessy doesn’t just throw parties. It creates moments. It connects cities, It makes history! And once again, it reminded us why it remains the drink of culture, confidence, and celebration

#HennessyArtistry2025 #TheHennessyReboot