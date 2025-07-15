‘I Went From 100 To Zero’, Small Doctor recounts experience after renting ‘badluck house’

Nigerian singer Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, has recounted his grace to grass experience when he lived in a rented house he described as a “bad-luck house”.

Writing on his X page, the 29-year-old singer explained that although the house looked good and would be desirable to anyone, he almost lost his mind living in it.

He explained that his life “went from 100 to zero” in the time he lived in the house.

READ ALSO: Small Doctor raises alarm over alarming drug use among youths in Lagos

The ‘Penalty’ singer therefore advised the public to do their due diligence when trying to rent a house. He highlighted the need of asking questions about the house from neighbours before making up their mind.

Small Doctor also added that it is important for people to pray before renting a house.

He wrote,

I Once Lived In A Bad-Luck House.



House Was So Neat, Silent, Just Everything Anyone Will Want.



I Went From 100 To Zero In That House.



I Won Ment.



Iya Ibeji A Day Is Coming Sha.



I Go Tell The World Wetin I See And Wetin Una Do Me.



My Own B Say If You Won Rent House, Ask Well Ooo. Go Do Findings For That Area And Pray.



Cràzy Houses Dey Ooo. Hmmmmm.

Although Small Doctor began his music career in 2012 with street hits like “Mosquito Killer” and “Gbagaun” his breakthrough didn’t come until 2015 when he released his debut album ‘Street Ambassador’.

He quickly followed that album with Omo Iya Teacher and Street King as he asserted his dominance on the streets.