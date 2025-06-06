Young Jonn and Asake partner for stunning hit record 'Che Che'

Young Jonn, the chart-topping Nigerian artist and producer, unveils his latest single ‘CHE CHE’, a high-energy collaboration with Afrobeats superstar Asake.

Released via Chocolate City Music, the single has sparked widespread interest online as Young Jonn began teasing it on his social channels.

It marks the duo’s first collaboration since 2020’s Amapiano-tinged ‘GEGETI’, setting the stage for what’s expected to be one of the summer's biggest anthems.

Known for his versatility and knack for crafting infectious hits, Young Jonn continues to expand his sound with ‘CHE CHE’, an uptempo banger packed with unfiltered confidence, catchy melodies, and a carefree, playboy spirit.

Over a slick, high-tempo beat, the duo reflects their no-drama mindset with lines like “deliver me from my frenemies” while radiating suave energy in Young Jonn’s signature style: “I look fly, I dey smell nice, everything JeJe.”

Speaking on the release, Young Jonn says: "Asake is my bro & I made this song especially to put him on it. We have a great synergy and I'm just excited to let the world hear what we've cooked".

‘CHE CHE’ follows the success of ‘Only Fans’, a fan-favorite single that further cemented Young Jonn’s reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most consistent hitmakers, with each release adding another layer to his growing legacy.

The new singles arrive after Young Jonn’s critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Jiggy Forever’, which continues to make waves with over 600 million streams globally.

The 16-track LP, which featured heavyweight names, showcased Young Jonn’s signature blend of African and Caribbean influences.