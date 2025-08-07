Wizkid told me we will take over the world - Tunez on becoming Starboy's official DJ

In a recent interview with BBC1 Xtra, renowned DJ and musician DJ Tunez narrated how he became Wizkid's official DJ.

According to him, he started off making a name for himself in the African diaspora community in the US, where he hosted Afrocentric events that won him a following.

Having gained some recognition in the US, DJ Tunez decided he needed to connect with the Nigerian community, and this would eventually lead him to Wizkid.

According to Tunez, in one of his December trips to Nigeria, Wizkid, whom he had previously exchanged messages with online, asked him to meet, and it was at this meeting that the Afroobeats superstar would ask him to be his official DJ.

"He said, "I need you to be my DJ. We are going to take over the world," DJ Tunez narrated what Wizkid told him.

This marked the start of their partnership that has spanned 8 years, and yielded several collaborations, including a minted one with fast-rising star Fola.

As Wizkid's official DJ, Tunez has played a prominent role in the Grammy winner's live performances, including his historic three-night sold-out shows at the iconic 02 Arena in London.

DJ Tunez is part of Wizkid's Starboy imprint through which he has released his projects in partnership with Sony Music's RCA.

