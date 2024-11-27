Wizkid teases Lagos concert with new social media post

Wizkid fans in Nigeria might be getting a live experience from the superstar.

Following the release of his sixth LP and eighth project 'Morayo', Wizkid has teased the possibility of a December concert in Lagos Nigeria.

On November 26, 2024, Wizkid posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page with the caption "Lagos December".



The post has sparked excitement from fans who are latching on to the caption as a hint that Wizkid will be performing in Lagos this December.

The Grammy nominee has dominated headlines with the release of his new project 'Morayo' which has broken multiple records on Spotify where it became the album with the biggest opening day streams by a Nigerian artist.



The album packs 16 tracks with five guest appearances from Afrobeats hitmaker Asake, French stars Tiakola, French/Gabonese singer Anais Cardot, and American stars Jasmine Sulivan and Brent Faiyaz.

Should Wizkid perform in Lagos come December, it will be his first concert since 2022 when he headlined one of the Flytime Fest dates. Observers will also be curious to see if Wizkid makes good on his promise that his 2022 concert would be the last time his fans in Lagos will pay to see him perform.