Wizkid announces North American dates for 'Morayo' tour

Grammy winner Wizkid has announced the North American dates for his highly anticipated 'Morayo' tour.





The musician shared the date on his Instagram account, where he revealed six venues across the United States and Canada.





Wizkid will be performing in the iconic Madison Square Arena in New York, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the Scotiabank Arena in Canada.





The announcement comes after the hitmaker recently made his directorial debut on the music video for his single 'Kese(Dance)'.

The music video is the second from the album after 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz, which recently won the prize for Best Contemporary Duo or Group at the 2025 NAACP Awards.



The hitmaker is gearing up for a busy 2025, where he will be on the road for his Morayo tour. He has previously announced dates for France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The hitmaker will be headlining the 12,000-capacity Velodrome Arena in Berlin Germany on May 21 before taking to the Ahoy RTM Stage in Rotterdam Netherlands on May 23.



On May 25, Wizkid will be headlining the famous 20,000-capacity Accor Arena.

The tour is coming off the back of the release of Wizkid's sixth album 'Morayo'.



The project released in November 2024 features guest appearances from Afrobeats star Asake, French hitmaker Tiakola, French-Gabonese singer Anais Cardot, and American R&B stars Jasmine Sulivan and Brent Faiyaz.

Fans will be excited to see Wizkid back on the road as the singer has achieved several notable feats with his tour including selling out the O2 Arena for three consecutive nights.



Wizkid also achieved a major stride when he headlined the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.