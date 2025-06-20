Victony expresses gratitude as he kicks off 2025 with new single 'Glory'

After selling out venues across Europe as part of his Stubborn tour, Victony is in a thankful mood which he shows on his latest single.

The song titled 'Glory' released on June 20, 2025, is Victony's first release of 2025. In the song, the hitmaker expresses gratitude for his many victories in a career that has been filled with multiple challenges.

"Glory to God," he sings as he shares his tale of resilience and success which he ascribes to higher power.

The mid-tempo production and measured melodies further enhance the song's sobriety as Victony's lyrics evoke emotions of gratitude and hope in listeners.

'Glory' comes off the back of his guest appearance on Odumodublvck's hit single 'Pity This Boy'.

Victony also made a guest appearance on Davido's 'Holy Father' alongside Musa Keys. The song is one of the records of his fifth album '5ive'.

It's Victony's first drop of 2025 since he released his critically acclaimed debut LP 'Stubborn' which was ranked as Pulse Nigeria's NO. 1 Album of 2024.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the star who has been on the road thrilling fans with his collection of hit songs.