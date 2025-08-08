Victony and Terry G link up for one of the surprise collaborations of 2025

Victony has delivered one of the most exciting and surprising collaborations of 2025 with his latest single 'Tanko'.

The song, released on August 8, 2025, features veteran Street pop star Terry G, whose verse offers a nostalgic rush of the energetic flows he used to dominate the Nigerian mainstream in the late 2000s.

On the dance record, Victony sings about his journey to success and the desire to keep forging ahead while comparing his resilience to the double leather structure of a Football ball which is commonly called "Tanko".

To further press home the message of defiance and courage he shared on his debut album 'Stubborn' , he called on veteran street star Terry G, whose unconventional style of music and fashion dared Nigerian conservatism.

Their collaboration on 'Tanko' offers a refreshing partnership between one of Afrobeats' finest stars and the genre's most impactful Street pop stars.



The song will also play a role in introducing Terry G to a new generation of listeners as the veteran star is aiming to make a comeback in the mainstream.

Victiny's latest single follows 'Glory' remix featuring Fridayy. It continues an eventful year for the star who started the year with a guest appearance on Odumodublvck's hit single 'Pity This Boy'.

Victony also made a guest appearance on Davido's 'Holy Father' alongside Musa Keys. The song is one of the records of his fifth album '5ive'.