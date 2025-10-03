After over a year of waiting, Street pop superstar Bell Shmurda has finally released his sophomore LP ‘Sanity’.

The album, which packs 16 tracks, features a star-studded guest list that includes Afrobeats hitmakers Seyi Vibez, King Promise, and TI Blaze. Also on the album are fast-rising star FOLA, Ugandan sensation Joshua Baraka, and Fuji Music icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall.

An artist with nearly a decade of experience under his belt, ‘Sanity’ reflects Bella Shmurda’s growth both artistically and personally. Across the album’s 43-minute runtime, he shows a willingness to embrace multiple genres, which he interprets with the familiar writing and swagger that have shaped his career.

After my first spin of the album, I find myself reeling in its Afrobeats vibrancy and basking in its rich infusion of Yoruba heritage. Several songs stand out for achieving a fine genre balance, while others are irresistible party starters.



Here is a first listen ranking of the top 5 songs on Bella Shmurda’s ‘Sanity’.

1. Apala Fusion

A man of culture, Bella Shmurda pays homage to rich Apala music, which is symbolic of social status and class in Yoruba culture. He borrows from the great Alhaji Musiliu Ishola , who is the son of the late Apala music pacesetter Chief Haruna Ishola, for a modern take on the genre.



On the Dibs-produced record, he engages his chest thumping, revels in his wins, and tells of his detractors while gently beckoning listeners to the dancefloor in true Apala fashion.

2. Pretty Girl feat. Joshua Baraka

The bouncy production and the swaggering Dancehall flow make this an instant favourite. Bella Smhurda sings for the pretty girls like the outlandish Yoruba badman who knows how to get things done.



Ugandan star Joshua Barka brings in the sweet, sensual melodies of a man who can sing his way into getting his desires for a song that transports listeners to a Caribbean street carnival.

3. Fuji Fusion feat. KWAM 1

It’s not every time you see the Fuji music icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall on a track next to a pop star. Bella Smhurda manages to accomplish this on ‘Fuji Fusion,’ where the Yoruba gangan drums combine with electronic music to deliver a party-starting jam.

4. Dangbana Riddim feat FOLA

Bella Shmurda has not only evolved into a label boss, his Dangbana Music imprint also currently has two of Nigeria’s fastest rising stars, FOLA and Shoday. He taps the rave of the moment FOLA for the smash hit single ‘Dangabana Riddim’ to celebrate their wins. Even if the song is months old, it still stands out in the album for the vibe it offers.

