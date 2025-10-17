Gospel artist Tim Godfrey teams up with Afrobeats vocalist Oxlade on a new single that blends faith with contemporary sound to deliver a message of gratitude and conviction.

Opening with the line, "Me I never see wetin God cannot do, and I go worship your name till infinity," the track sets a tone of worship and reverence while retaining broad emotional appeal.

The collaboration bridges two distinctive worlds of gospel’s spiritual depth and Afrobeats’ rhythmic energy into a cohesive and inspiring expression of faith.

VVS Lagos announces new single ‘Unlimited’ which is a collision of street, style, and spirit

VVS Lagos Taps Jeriq, Prettyboy D-O, and Trinidad James for New Song ‘Unlimited'

A track, ACL, on Blaqbonez’s new album, No Excuses, has everyone talking, especially after fans caught what sounds like a direct diss aimed at Odumodu.

Blaqbonez Dropped No Excuses and Came Straight for Odumodu

Feeling heartbroken? These 5 breakup movies will help you cry, heal, and find yourself again, because sometimes the best way to get over someone is with popcorn and tears.

5 Movies to Binge When You’re Going Through a Breakup

Supported by rich instrumentation and smooth vocal layering, Godfrey and Oxlade exchange heartfelt affirmations that highlight God’s enduring power and grace. The result is a modern praise record that feels sincere, uplifting, and sonically engaging.

The single follows Tim Godfrey’s recent releases ‘Cho Cho Cho’ and ‘Praise The Lord’ and builds anticipation for his forthcoming album ‘No Label’, a body of work that emphasizes authenticity, belief, and creative freedom.

As the convener of the Fearless Gospel Concert, which has featured global icons such as Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Travis Greene, and Israel Houghton, Godfrey continues to expand the influence of gospel music across continents.