There's a vacuum in the female arm of Nigerian pop music: Who will step up? 

When Tiwa Savage broke into the Nigerian mainstream, she brought along the captivating vocals and sensuality of a talent forged by R&B music of the 90s and early 2000s.

This allure won her the admiration of listeners who appreciated the depth of her artistry and courage to become a sex symbol in a highly conservative society.

However, what won Tiwa Savage mainstream success and the respect of the mass market was her ability to deliver songs that move the street .

This willingness to operate at the lowest level of mass consumption, especially through guest appearances that had her running circles around street-dominating male stars , not only helped Tiwa Savage connect with the street but also gave the female arm of the industry a much-needed representation.

If her stardom, mesmerising R&B abilities, and sensuality are considered, a street pop record like ‘Diet’ that embraces part of what many consider an undesirable reality of life in the city will be maybe unbefitting of her status.

This is the elitist mindset that could have spurred her to create a wedge between herself her that side of the industry.

However, Tiwa Savage extended herself, embraced this section of the industry, and delivered an all-time verse.

She embraced the status of a reliable contributor whose verse can turn a good song into a much better one. It’s the reason Kizz Daniel called on her when he wanted to remix his breakout single ‘Woju’, and Spyro would do the same for ‘Who Is Your Guy’ remix 7 years later.

Whether it was next to street-dominating rapper Olamide, Dancehall maestro Patoranking, or legendary highlife fussing hitmaker Duncan Mighty, Tiwa Savage held her own.

Even when she was not at the peak of her powers, she boldly ventured into the sonic territory of a red-hot Asake on their collaboration ‘Loaded’.

Amidst the current wave of Afrobeats global patronage, this representation that Tiwa Savage boldly and selflessly offered is now evidently missing.

While male stars are continuously jumping on sounds and sonic trends that capture the pulse of the inner city listeners through new strains of street pop and popular slang, their female counterparts have elected to keep it posh.

A Missing Female Voice at the Level of Mass Consumption

Tiwa Savage is Afrobeats royalty ; however, the baton of giving the female arm of the industry a representation at the mass level of local consumption has been handed down to a new generation of stars who, for some reason, just don’t seem quite keen on discharging their duties as selflessly as she did.

In the past three years, there have been several songs that were big moments that needed a female representation as well as strategic collaborations, which no female stars appear keen on reaching the other side of the aisle to facilitate.

Take, for example, Boypee, Hyce, and Brown Joel’s ‘Ogechi’ remix featuring Davido, and more recently, Shoday, Poco Lee, and Raman Jago’s ‘Hey Jago,’ 5 years ago, these are songs that Tiwa Savage can be reliably predicted to appear on.

Another basis for this prediction is her recent appearances next to OdumoduBlvck on ‘100 Million', Fido on ‘Awolowo’ remix, and Ruger on ‘Toma Toma’. These are collaborations that have failed to appeal to the new generation of female stars.

When we consider why the new set of female stars are shying away from extending themselves as Tiwa Savage did, some possible reasons come to mind.

Afrobeats Global Wave and its High Return

The global success of Afrobeats has exposed Nigerian artists to an international audience with the wherewithal to put more money in their pockets both through streams and ticket purchases.

This has seen the local front take a back seat in the creative output and the positioning of stars who now prioritise their global paying audience. So whatever return Tiwa Savage benefited from playing at the lowest level of mass consumption is expendable.

For a superstar like Ayra Starr, who is the leading female voice in Afrobeats, an attempt to offer the local audience something is through the nostalgic sampling on ‘Sability’ or squaring up with street-shaping stars A-listers Asake and Seyi Vibez, whom she steered away from their era-defining Log drum fused style into more mid-tempo pop territories that embrace her global audience.

Ayra Starr doesn’t have her version of ‘Diet’ that connects to the lowest rung of mass consumption (trenches), nor has she shown a willingness to offer her services to uplift songs as Tiwa Savage managed on the remixes of ‘Woju,’ ‘Who’s Your Guy,’ and ‘No Wahala’.

This is a similar pattern found in other female stars, including Fave and Qing Madi, whose music commands mainstream attention.

While a star like Teni remains a willing collaborator, Bloody Civilian has appeared on songs with OdumoduBlvck and Seyi Vibez, and Candy Bleakz continues to hold the fort in street music, the female arm of the industry needs its leading figures to step up and give it a voice at the lowest level of mass consumption, just as Tiwa Savage did for a decade.

Willingness to do It

Admitting that the return for actively engaging the mass level of local consumption has diminished due to Afrobeats' global appeal, doing it will require a willingness, irrespective of the returns.

This willingness appears to be missing. At least, there are not sufficient songs that point to a desire by female artists to make this type of music or engage in strategic collaborations to achieve this placement.

Is Ability The Issue?

I hardly think so. The new generation of female stars has shown their range and versatility, which suggests they can excel next to chest-thumping street acts .

While an argument can be made that the artistry of Ayra Starr, Qing Madi, and Fave leans more towards R&B, which makes their brand largely irreconcilable with street pop music, Tiwa Savage’s career provides a stronger counterargument.

The Role of Feminism

We have to examine to what extent feminism has played a role in creating a gap, whether real or psychological, between female artists and their male counterparts.

Today, the new generation of female stars is more willing to identify as feminists. Social media has also increased the demand on these stars to identify with the feminist ideology, with real-time audience scrutiny and feedback.

This could have contributed to the reluctance of a superstar like Ayra Starr, who is a female flag bearer, to collaborate with some leading male artists whose brands are considered hypermasculine and toxic.

After all, Tiwa Savage was often labelled “One of the boys” because of her willingness to collaborate with male artists.

Are Nigerian male listeners not helping matters?

There is a growing opposition faced by female stars from a section of male social media users who target and harass them over their feminist stand and confidence.

Ayra Starr has been at the receiving end of this incessant attack by some misguided male elements who unreasonably attack and oppose her online with false and injurious agendas. Bloody Civilian and Fave have also been the subject of this harassment.

With male listeners forming a bulk of the audience at the lowest level of mass consumption, this antagonism might have contributed to pushing away female artists from paying at that level.

While Tiwa Savage faced her fair share of male antagonism, social media has given this troublesome minority a louder voice, and the new generation of female stars appears to be uninterested in dealing with this, especially when they have a large global paying audience.

Why should we be concerned about this vacuum?

Whatever success Afrobeats is currently enjoying and will enjoy in the future, the home front has a central role to play both in being the primary creative source and amplifier.

The growing disconnect between female stars and the mass market is robbing this arm of the industry of a much-needed voice at the lowest level of mass consumption. It's restricting them to a path where middle-class consumers and foreign appeal determine their success.

While rising acts like Ayo Maff, Shoday, Fola, and Fido can use the mass market and local collaborations as a ladder to stardom, female stars would need to climb on the shoulders of a middle-class and diasporan audience, which is a more difficult task.

This disconnection makes it difficult for new female stars to break out and existing ones to connect with the mass market and reach superstar level.

At the end of the day, female stars will need to try to strike a balance. They must appreciate that the mass level of local consumption is important in positioning them for mainstream success and also creating a platform for future female stars to thrive.