Gospel singers Bassey, Chinwo, others surpass Afrobeats artists on YouTube’s most-streamed

Nigerian gospel artists Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, and Moses Bliss ranked among the most-streamed Nigerian acts on YouTube Music for the first quarter of 2025, surpassing some afrobeats artists.

According to data compiled by Debut Hub, Nathaniel Bassey was the highest ranked gospel artist with 52.8 million streams, Mercy Chinwo followed closely with 46.4 million, and Moses Bliss with 41.5 million.

While Mercy Chinwo’s most popular track, “Excess Love,” has garnered 133 million plays, making it one of her standout songs, Nathaniel Bassey’s best-performing songs like “Yahweh Sabaoth,” amassed 25 million plays, “TOBECHUKWU” (featuring Mercy Chinwo Blessed) reaching 39 million plays, and “Jesus Iye,” which has earned 32 million plays to date.

On the top 20 ranking, Nathaniel Bassey ranked 13, Mercy Chinwo ranked 17, and Moses Bliss came in at 19 above afro beats singer BNXN.

Afrobeats artist Rema ranked number one in Nigeria in the Q1 2025 rankings, continuing his dominance with other leading afrobeats artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Ayra Starr.

He also made significant appearances in the top 20 most-streamed artists. Rema's hit “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez, gathered an impressive 223 million streams and has now reached a groundbreaking 2.5 billion plays. Burna Boy came second with 171 million streams.

Ayra Starr came in third with 169 million streams, beating Davido by some margin after the ‘Assurance’ singer amassed 113 million streams. Davido’s numbers were enough to stave off rival Wizkid, who came in fifth with 102 million streams.

Below is the full ranking of the top 20 most-streamed Nigerian artists globally on YouTube Music in Q1 2025:

Rema — 223M

Burna Boy — 171M

Ayra Starr — 169M

Davido — 113M

Wizkid — 102M

Omah Lay — 96.7M

Kizz Daniel — 67.9M

Ruger — 65.7M

CKay — 64.6M

Asake — 63.4M

Tems — 60.4M

Fireboy DML — 59.1M

Nathaniel Bassey — 52.8M

Oxlade — 52.4M

Tekno — 50.8M

Tiwa Savage — 45.3M

Mercy Chinwo — 46.4M

Victony — 42.5M

Moses Bliss — 41.5M