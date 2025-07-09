The economics of stanship: Davido offers to build a shop for a die-hard fan

Davido's 30BG fan base is one of the biggest in Nigerian music, boasting millions of fans who have stuck by his side in his illustrious career.

A bulk of these fans are active on social media platforms where they support the Afrobeats hitmaker and often, vehemently defend him against the attacks of rival fan bases.

While the 30BG fan base appears to be one big family brought together by their love for Davido, the superstar is sometimes a victim of the overzealousness of his fans.

In the past, Davido has unsuccessfully warned 30BG members to desist from the incessant online battle with other fan bases, which invariably brings him a wave of attacks and attention.

He has also cautioned them from making demands and having expectations of him based on the careers and personalities of other stars.

However, these admonitions have had little effect as the 5 time Grammy nominee is in yet another curious engagement with one of his die-hard fans, whom he scolded for demanding that he ignore some trolls.

In the exchange on X, Davido threatened to unfollow a fan with the username Divaberry, and this quickly generated criticisms from observers.



While a bystander might be curious as to why Divaberry should be bothered by Davido's threat, she swiftly apologised and pleaded with Davido not to unfollow her.

The complexity and economics of stanship

While many criticised the lady for apologising to Davido, who many considered his threat to be ridiculous, the Afrobeats megastar quickly followed up with an offer to financially support her business.

This charitable action unsurprisingly restored all the love Divaberry had for him, assuming his threats might have reduced it.

The nature of this interaction captures the complexity of stanship, where the artists are sometimes the victims of their fans' overzealous expectations and concern. And the fans are also at the receiving end of their favorite artists' tantrums.

Davido's decision to monetarily reward Divaberry after a rude scolding captures the economics of stanship, where giveaways and financial incentives are used to maintain loyalty that surpasses reasonability.

While it doesn't appear that Divaberry is economically disadvantaged, going by the her hair business which affordable her the capactity to purchase a Mercedes Benz SUV, which she shared on her page, the possibility of a proximity to Davido and the mass affection of the 30 BG fan base is sufficient reason to forgo whatever dissatisfaction she might be reasonably expected to have.

The resolve of the other 30BG fans following the conversation would be further strengthened as they would believe that with more vehement support and loyalty, they edge closer to a potential financial reward.