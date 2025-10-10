Spyro’s Declares His New Album Is the Best Afrobeats Has Seen in 16 Years

Spyro is known for being upbeat about his talent, yet his latest claim might be his boldest and most controversial yet.

Fresh off the release of his ambitious debut album, ‘The Men, The Boys and Your Guy’, Spyro has thrown down a historic challenge, confidently declaring his new project as the single greatest Afrobeats album released in the last 16 years.

‘No One Comes Close In 16 Years’ - Spyro Boasts On His New Album

The singer made the statement during a recent interview with SoundCity Radio that’s going viral on social media.

Spyro placed his new album above a decade and a half of modern Afrobeats projects in a period that includes global stars like Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’, Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’, Omah Lay’s ‘Boy Alone,’ Asake’s ‘Mr. Money With The Vibes,’ and Davido’s ‘Timeless’.

Following the album’s release on September 26, 2025, Spyro insists the competition isn't with his contemporaries, but with a foundational classic: Wande Coal’s 2009 masterpiece, Mushin 2 Mo’Hits.

"For me, the highest level of album prowess is Mushin 2 MoHits," Spyro stated.

While he agreed that the albums by Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are great, he maintained, “For me, the only album that I was looking to break the record for when I was making this album was Mushin 2 MoHits because that's the only album that I've listened to that I have no skips on. Literally no skips.”

He concluded emphatically: “That's the only album that in the last 16 years, I just want to beat this record.”

Why Mushin 2 Mo'Hits Remains the Blueprint

To challenge Mushin 2 Mo’Hits is to challenge the very blueprint of contemporary Nigerian pop music.

Released in 2009 under the iconic Mo Hits Records, Wande Coal’s debut is widely considered a high-water mark for the genre.

Produced largely by Don Jazzy, the album seamlessly fused R&B, Hip-Hop, Fuji, and Dancehall, setting the template that a generation of artists, including Wizkid, Fireboy DML, and Oxlade, would later build upon.

To date, critics still laud it for its near-perfect tracklist and enduring influence, making it a cornerstone of Afropop history.

Spyro declares his new album is “Innovation”

The Men, The Boys, and Your Guy is conceptually split into three sections, featuring both legends of the past (like D’banj and 2Baba on ‘The Men’) and the new school (like Oxlade on ‘The Boys’) in an attempt to bridge generational gaps.

The singer views this innovative structure as his trump card.

"What I did on that project has not been done before. This is an innovation. You can’t compare it because they are not the same," he argued, daring critics to find a structural equivalent.

He added that the public reaction backs his sentiment: “When I checked out comments on Twitter... people kept tweeting, and those tweets were not paid for. I feel like, for me, this is my opinion now. Listen to the album!”

While fans will greatly dispute Spyro’s claims of having the best album in Afrobeats since Wande Coal’s ‘Mushin 2 Mohits,’ his chest thumping is typical of stars who are confident in their talent and ability.