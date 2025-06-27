Spotify's new playlist mirrors Nigerians' emotional rollercoaster

Spotify launches 'Find Your Mood' for Nigerian listeners. This new campaign celebrates daily emotions and life moments, connecting them with music that resonates.

At the heart of Find Your Mood is a simple truth: music is more than sound. It is a feeling.

Whether it’s the quiet calm of early mornings, the frustration of Lagos traffic, or the joy of a weekend link-up, Spotify delivers personalised, mood-based playlists that echo, elevate, and enrich each unique emotional state.

From the reflective tone of the Calm Mix to the energising Focus Mix or the celebratory Good Vibes Mix, Spotify helps listeners discover the perfect soundtrack for however they’re feeling.

The campaign’s centerpiece is a Hero Film that captures the emotional journey of young Nigerian creatives, following their highs, lows, setbacks, and breakthroughs.



Throughout it all, Spotify’s mood-driven playlists act as both compass and companion, soundtracking their stories in a way that is personal, powerful, and deeply human.

Shot across familiar, everyday Nigerian spaces, the film highlights the role of music as not just background noise, but as an emotional anchor.