Skales is currently enjoying a commercial resurgence thanks to the virality of his over 10-year-old single, 'Shake Body,' which has gone viral on TikTok.

Following the mantra of striking when the iron is hot, Skales has announced the release date of his new album titled 'Martina's Son'.

Skales announced the album release date in a post on his X account, where he shared a clip of himself and Yinka Ayefele in the studio singing to a recording that samples one of the classic songs of the Nigerian gospel & Tungba music icon.

The album has received a significant pre-release buzz thanks to Skale's commercial resurgence, which comes with the success of his hit single 'Shake Body.'

This single found a new high-profile fan in Barcelona's FC 16-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal, whose dance videos have gone viral on TikTok, where he has 26 million followers.

In recognition of the invaluable role the footballer played in his newfound commercial success, Skales recently released a new single titled 'Dance Like Lamine Yamal'.

The song comes off the back of the commercial resurgence of 'Shake Body' which recently saw him reach 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time.

This commercial resurgence is the latest in the history of old songs that have enjoyed TikTok's attention.

