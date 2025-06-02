Skales says most artists quit before the blessings show up

In a post on his X page, Skales encouraged artists who are yet to enjoy success to keep pushing, as many quit just before the blessings come.

"Your music will take you places all over the globe. You just need to be consistent enough to see it happen. Most artists quit before the blessings show up. Keep going," the post reads.

Skales' words of admonition are inspired by his current commercial success, which comes as a surprise blessing.



The singer is having his biggest commercial run yet in a career that has spanned over a decade

With social media propelling songs to commercial success while equally sparking a resurgence of older releases, Skale's message of consistency is an important one of emerging artists.

His smash hit single 'Shake Body' is enjoying commercial resurgence after over a decade since it was released.

The song has become one of the biggest trending songs on TikTok where users are dancing to it after the trend was sparked by Barcelona 18 year old superstar Lamine Yamal.

The song recently saw him reach 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time.

Skales acknowledged Lamine's impact by recording a new song titled 'Dance Like Lamine Yamal' which pays tribute to the Spaniard.

Following the mantra of striking when the iron is hot, Skales recently announced the release date of his new album titled 'Martina's Son'.

Skales announced the album release date in a post on his X account, where he shared a clip of himself and Yinka Ayefele in the studio singing to a recording that samples one of the classic songs of the Nigerian gospel & Tungba music icon.

The album is getting momentum from the success of 'Shake Body,' which is the latest Nigerian song to blow up on TikTok.

