Skales says Burna Boy is nobody's mate, ask trolls to stop the disrespect

Afrobeats star Skales doesn't want to be associated with any form of disrespect targeted at Grammy winner Burna Boy.

He made this very clear in a post on his X account where he appreciated Burna Boy for still performing their collaboration 'Temper' remix and demanded that trolls should stop harassing him over his decision to perform the record.

"Pls and pls put some respect on burnas name … Burna is not anybody’s mate including me … I’ve been seeing some b.s fly around that is made up .. Burna never said that … leave that man alone .. much respect to Odg," Skales posted on April 30, 2025, on X.

Skales' post comes after Burna Boy's recent headliner performance at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans, where he performed his verse on 'Temper' remix.

The rendition resulted in some criticism from some people who accused the Grammy winner of choosing to perform the song because of Skales' commercial resurgence.