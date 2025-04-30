Skales says Burna Boy is nobody's mate, ask trolls to stop the disrespect

Afrobeats star Skales doesn't want to be associated with any form of disrespect targeted at Grammy winner Burna Boy.
He made this very clear in a post on his X account where he appreciated Burna Boy for still performing their collaboration 'Temper' remix and demanded that trolls should stop harassing him over his decision to perform the record.
"Pls and pls put some respect on burnas name … Burna is not anybody’s mate including me … I’ve been seeing some b.s fly around that is made up .. Burna never said that … leave that man alone .. much respect to Odg," Skales posted on April 30, 2025, on X.
Skales' post comes after Burna Boy's recent headliner performance at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans, where he performed his verse on 'Temper' remix.
The rendition resulted in some criticism from some people who accused the Grammy winner of choosing to perform the song because of Skales' commercial resurgence.
While Skales' hit single 'Shake Body' is currently enjoying a viral TikTok moment, Burna Boy has always incorporated 'Temper' remix into his performances, which makes the criticism quite off.
2025 has been an eventful year for both artists, who are enjoying commercial success. 10 years after the release of his hit single 'Shake Body,' the song has taken on a new lease of life after it went viral on TikTok, thanks in no small part to Barcelona FC star Yamine Yamal, who made viral clips dancing to the song.
Burna Boy has also been on the road, where he has been making African history after selling out England's biggest indoor Arena and the 80,000 capacity Stade De France stadium in Paris.