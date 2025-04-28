Shallipopi vows never to attend the Headies again

The 17th Headies Award was held on April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The award, which rewards excellence in Nigerian music, had in attendance artists, executives, media personalities, and other celebrities across different areas of the Nigerian entertainment.

One of the night's performers, Shallipopi, whose hit single 'Cast' featuring OdumoduBlvck won the Best Rap Song, has shared a veiled displeasure at the award ceremony.

In a post on his X account, the rapper shared that he will not be attending the subsequent ceremonies.

"The next one if una see me make I bend," he wrote on his X page hours after the award ceremony.

The rapper's words are likely motivated by the poor organisation that rocked the ceremony with poor award presentation, unnecessary delay, and a shocking lack of professionalism.

In another post, the Benin City flag bearer shared that he doesn't even want the award for Best Rap Single, and he would rather the Headies give it to those considered rappers.

Shallipopi, who was also nominated for the Next Rated prize, was one of the biggest stars present at the award ceremony, which has reignited conversation over the poor organisation that has caused the award to lose a lot of prestige.

The 17th Headies tagged "Back To Base" saw the award return to Nigeria after two years in the United States.

The ceremony saw performances from Next Rated winner OdumoduBlvck, Special Recognition recipient KCEE, Lifetime Achievement recipient Flavour, rising stars Qing Madi and Ayo Maff.