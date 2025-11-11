Seyi Vibez Is About to Take Street-Pop on a Ride with Fuji Moto

Seyi Vibez is back. The Lagos‑born, Ikorodu‑based artist has built his name blending street-pop grit with Afrobeats melody, and is gearing up for his next big move: Fuji Moto, set to drop on 14 November 2025. And from everything we know, this could be his most ambitious project yet.

The title itself is a statement. Fuji nods to Nigeria’s indigenous Yoruba music tradition, while Moto motion, energy, and the rush of the streets. It’s a hybrid, and with this tracklist, expect a lot of heritage and hype.

Born Oluwaloseyi Afolabi Balogun, Seyi Vibez comes off a streak of high-performing projects. This drop follows his 2025 EP, Children of Africa, which featured the single “Shaolin” and a collaboration with American rapper NLE Choppa, and earlier in May, he dropped the single “Pressure”. Maybe he was hinting at what he’s going to do on this project?

His 2022 album, Billion Dollar Baby, not only dominated charts but racked up millions of streams, cementing him as a force in Nigerian music.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Show-Stopping Year

Seyi Vibez also held a sold-out homecoming concert at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on 23 August 2025, featuring Nigeria’s first-ever 360-degree stage design, locking in his reputation as a live performer and setting a new standard for shows in the country.

The project includes 14 tracks, with one song, “How Are You?”, available on Apple Music right now and has been earlier previewed on Seyi Vibez' Instagram. Other tracks include “ Mario Kart,” “Happy Song."

ADVERTISEMENT