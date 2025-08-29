Rising star OG Emmy returns with new single 'My Baby'

OG Emmy is a London-based Nigerian Afrobeat artist, returns with a sultry, rhythm-infused anthem titled 'My Baby', a standout Afro-dancehall record blending infectious Caribbean grooves with smooth Afrobeats melodies.

Laced with seductive lyrics and sensual delivery, 'My Baby' is a celebration of romance, desire, and deep emotional connection.



OG Emmy paints a vivid picture of affection and chemistry between lovers, backed by a vibey production that’s both club-ready and radio-friendly.



From the hypnotic hook to the catchy melodies, this track is tailored to make bodies move and hearts melt.

The record opens with an irresistible chant, “Sexy! Big batty so sexy,” setting the tone for an unapologetically confident and flirtatious track. Emmy’s flow effortlessly rides the beat as he blends Nigerian slang with Caribbean patois, showcasing his cross-cultural influences and unique lyrical style.

My baby is produced by Spykida, the producer behind major hits like 'Wotowoto Seasoning' by Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif.



The record brings high-level production and undeniable bounce. The percussive energy and warm melodic layers create a seductive atmosphere perfect for both dance floors and late-night drives.

At its core, 'My Baby' is a tribute to that one special woman, alluring, powerful, and unforgettable.



Whether it’s the line “Make you dance o my baby, be my wife o fine lady,” or the vivid romantic energy throughout, OG Emmy expresses both passion and intimacy with finesse and charm.

With this release, OG Emmy continues to define his own lane in the global Afrobeats and Dancehall crossover space. 'My Baby' is more than just a song; it’s a soundtrack for late summer nights, rooftop parties, and intimate moments alike.