Rema splits opinion with his upcoming single 'Kelebu'

Afrobeats superstar Rema has teased a new single titled 'Kelebu' set to be released on August 1, 2025.

On his new single, Rema plugs his entire voltage into the Francophone pop genre Coupe Decale, which also has strains of Bongo Flava and Soukous that unite different parts of the continent.

The Grammy nominee's approach is, however, different from the familiar Coupe Decale popularised by stars like the iconic Awilo Logomba.



On the fast-paced kicks and commanding horns, Rema channeled aggressive rap flows in Pidgin English, where he calls listeners to the dance floor in what appears to be a return to the rage music that shaped his sophomore album 'HEIS'.

The teaser has sparked polarising submissions from fans and observers who are divided on its quality and appeal.

Renowned disc Jockey DJ Tunez shared a post on X questioning the nature of the song. His reaction captures a section of fans who viewed the teaser as another daring experiment that doesn't come off.

Celebrated music journalist and podcaster Joey Akan praised the soon to be released as another daring display of Rema's willingness to renew his artistry by tapping into different sounds.

While listeners might not agree on the quality and appeal of Rema's next song, the record captures his desire to explore African sounds as one of the continent's leading flagbearers for the global stage.