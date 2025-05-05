Rema joins the list of Nigerian artists to headline Madison Square Garden

On May 3, 2025, Grammy-nominated star Rema headlined Madison Square Garden in a landmark concert where he dazzled fans with a collection of his hit singles.

The hitmaker treated fans to a rendition of the smash hit records that have elevated him to superstar status since he broke into the mainstream in 2019.

At the concert, Rema paid tribute to Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy, whose contributions to his career he described as invaluable.

The heart-warming moment was one of the high points of the night, which captures both Rema's status as a superstar and Mavin Records' efforts in building him into a global sensation.

Another high point of the concert was Rema's performance of his single 'Hehehe' off his Grammy-nominated sophomore album 'HEIS'.

He performed the song alongside a wax figure of global stars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, who are classified as the Afrobeats Big 3.

This communicated Rema's desire to be recognised as one of Afrobeats' biggest stars, a sentiment he shared with the lines "there's no longer a big 3; there's now a big 4" from 'Hehehe,' which he also repeated at the concert backstage.

With his landmark Madison Square Garden concert, Rema joins an exclusive list of Nigerian artists who have headlined the iconic venue, including Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake.

The concert is a testament to Rema's success as a global star whose music plays a major role in the worldwide exportation of Afrobeats.