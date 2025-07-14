Rema backs up "Afrobeats Big 4" claim as he rubs shoulders with Drake

Canadian global star Drake brought out Afrobeats superstar Rema on the second day of his Wireless Festival.

The rapper, who is one of the best-selling artists of the millennium, brought out Rema as one of the guest artists at his 3 day headline appearance at the Wireless Festival.

The Nigerian hitmaker thrilled fans with a rendition of his smash hit single 'Ozeba', which is one of the songs off his Grammy-nominated album 'HEIS'.

The performance marks a notable moment for the star, who returned to the Wireless stage where he has previously performed in 2024 and 2022.

In 2024, a rumoured collaboration between Drake and Rema was among the songs from the Canadian's 100 Gig folder leak.

Rema's appearance at Drake's historic Wireless Festival Headline concert gives credence to this collaboration.

At his 3-day Wireless headline concert, Drake previewed a song with British rapper Central Cee. Fans will be hoping that Rema is one of the guest stars on the project, expected to be released in 2025.



This will see him join Wizkid and Tems as Nigerian stars who have collaborated with the Canadian hitmaker.

Rubbing shoulders with one of the biggest artists in the world further strengthens Rema's claim that he should be included in the Afrobeats Big 3, used to describe the superstars Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.