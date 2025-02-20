Drake is the highest selling rapper globally ahead of Kendrick Lamar, Eminem

Rapper Drake continues his over-a-decade domination of the global hip-hop scene as he has been crowned the highest-selling rapper of 2024 by IFPI.





The Canadian history-breaking artist is also the second best-selling artist of 2024 behind Taylor Swift who topped the list for the third consecutive year and fifth overall time.

Drake is the highest-ranking rapper ahead of Eminem who is NO. 8 and rival Kendrick Lamar who ranks at NO. 9.





This is the 10th year Drake would be in the top 10 of IFPI's global artist ranking list. It's also the tenth time he will be the highest-selling rapper globally.

2024 is only the second time Kendrick Lamar will be making the list having been ranked at NO. 4 in 2017 thanks to the success of his album 'Damn' which had the hit songs 'Humble' and 'Loyalty' feat Rihanna.





2024 was a big year for Kendrick Lamar with whom Drake engaged in a high-profile beef that saw both artists release several diss records.





Kendrick Lamar came out on top with his song 'Not Like Us' becoming the biggest song off the diss and winning him 5 awards at the 67th Grammys.