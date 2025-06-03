Pheelz's 'Finesse' featuring BNXN certified platinum in France

In a landmark stride, Pheelz's 'Finesse' has been certified platinum plaque in France.



This feat follows the song's success in France, where it has become one of the successful Afrobeats songs in the country.

The song, released in 2022, enjoyed huge commercial success both locally and internationally after blowing up on TikTok.

Featuring a mid-tempo production, captivating melodies, and lyrics that combine English and Pidgin, Pheelz and BNXN echo the famous mantra of "You Only Live Once (YOLO)".

The song was one of the biggest records of 2022 and ended the year as one of the most-streamed songs in Nigeria.

The song is one of the lead singles off Pheelz's EP 'Pheelz Good' which finished 2023 as one of Pulse Nigeria's Top 10 EPs.

The song has earlier received a gold certification in France and now it becomes Pheelz's first ever SNEP platinum certification.

It joins Rema's 'Charm', 'Soundgasm', and 'Dumebi', Omah Lay's 'Soso', Burna Boy's 'Gbona', and 'City Boy' as songs from Nigerian artists that have been certified platinum in France.

The song has also enjoyed success in Canada and in the United States, where it has received platinum certifications.