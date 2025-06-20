Onyeka Emmanuel Ogbu: The executive behind the expansion of Ruger’s global footprint  

In today’s evolving African music industry, where Afrobeats is no longer just a regional sound but a global commercial force, strategic management has become just as important as talent.

Few exemplify this better than Onyeka Emmanuel Ogbu, known as 7Speed is the founder of Seven Speed Entertainment and the Chief Operating Officer at BlownBoy Entertainment through which he has played a pivotal role in Nigerian star Ruger’s impressive rise and global expansion.

Since the early stages of Ruger’s career, Ogbu has been instrumental in not just managing the artist’s day-to-day operations, but in building the long-term infrastructure surrounding his career.

Recognizing that sustainable success requires more than just hit songs, he carefully selected and built Ruger’s core team, overseeing key areas including touring, brand positioning, live performance strategy, and career development.



This structure has allowed Ruger to scale his presence globally while maintaining creative consistency and audience connection.

A major pillar of Ruger’s commercial growth has been his highly successful touring business.



Year after year, Ruger has expanded his footprint across Africa, Europe, North America, and the UK driven by Ogbu's meticulous planning, market insight, and understanding of both fan behavior and global music economics.

At a time when African artists are increasingly navigating complex global music ecosystems, Onyeka Emmanuel Ogbu’s work reflects the new class of African music executives not only shaping creative direction but actively building scalable, export-ready businesses.